As the holiday season is approaching, finding time in the busy schedule to hit the gym is not always possible.
An exercise organization on campus, Changing Health Attitudes and Actions to Recreate Girls, encourages women to come together and stay fit all year round. CHAARG Treasurer Ashley Duff said the organization changed her life during her first year at the University by focusing on becoming the healthiest version of herself.
“My freshman year, I didn’t really notice myself slowly gaining weight until one day I stepped onto the scale and saw that I had gained 20 pounds in four months. I was very upset and decided to turn it around. I started tracking my foods through my Fitbit and exercising 5 times a week. By the end of summer before my sophomore year, I lost 35 pounds,” Duff said.
Duff said keeping healthy in the winter is challenging for everyone, herself included.
“In the winter, the holidays are in full swing; people, me included, get carried away with all of the amazing home-cooked food. My advice is to keep watching the kinds of foods you are eating. You are allowed to have a ‘cheat day’ if you want to, and if you feel bad about that cheat day, use the extra food to fuel a great workout! During the holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas, I always take small portions of everything. And by the end of the meal I’m full, but it’s comfortable, and I was able to try a little of everything.”
In any healthy lifestyle, exercise is a main component. The University gives students several opportunities to find ways to stay healthy without having traditional trips to the gym, including multiple exercise classes such as Zumba or Body Pump. Duff said she keeps the healthy lifestyle even when she doesn't feel like hitting the gym.
“If I don’t want to go to the gym but want to get a workout in, I will either go for a run, do a YouTube workout in my living room or yoga. If you aren’t feeling a workout that day, there is no shame in taking a rest day. Your body needs to rest. I always take a 15 minute walk on my rest day to stay active but still give my body the rest it needs” Duff said.
Going to the gym is not always easy, and eating healthy during the holidays might feel difficult. Duff said there is no magic secret that helps someone stay in shape besides simply monitoring food intake.
“My way of eating never stays the same. My main foods include, but are not limited to, chicken, rice, salads, turkey, eggs, green beans, lots of fruits, etc. In the winter, my diet will change a little just because of the holidays and travel, but if there is a day I eat a lot of junk food, I’ll go into the gym that night and work out so that I can use that extra energy,” Duff said.
Staying fit and eating healthy is important to a lot of people, but keeping a strong, supportive community is key to doing so for many.
“Keeping a consistent healthy diet in the winter helps me stay on track. My family is very supportive of my choices and always makes sure that there are healthy alternatives in my house when I go home,” Duff said.
