When Joey Silcox began smoking at college parties, his mother figured it was just a phase.
“Joey never thought he’d lose control … nor did I,” Lavin Schwan, Joey’s mother, said.
Joey came from a family with strong addictions, Lavin said, alongside his biological father and uncle’s own struggles. She said he first admitted to smoking cigarettes at age 15.
Lavin and Tom Schwan, Joey’s stepfather, presented at the BGSU Film Theater Wednesday for a Wellness Connection event. They shared details about Joey’s life and what ultimately led to his addiction.
One day he was driving with friends, and they were stopped by the campus police and found with possession of some sort of drug, Lavin said. He later was put on prohibition and part of his prohibition was the chance of randomly being drug tested.
Later, he was randomly tested positive for adderall.
He left BGSU after six months to work as a roofer at a friend’s family’s home improvement business. Eight months later, Lavin received a call from the family.
“Joey was caught smoking something in a work truck, at a work site, and they were going to fire him,” she said.
He was given a second chance at the company, but eventually he would leave to help out at his family’s restaurant, Lavin said. Soon after working at the restaurant, Lavin saw the first sign of Joey’s addiction as he “constantly was asking for money.”
After an incident at the restaurant, Joey admitted to Tom he was using cocaine.
Tom told Joey to go to counseling, Lavin said, but Joey only went to one appointment before deciding not to go again. It was an instance of missing tip money that made Lavin and Tom decide to send Joey to rehab.
After spending over a week in a detox, with over a month in rehab, Joey came home.
Lavin shared the thoughts of her son as expressed in his journals. He explained the high of drugs would “sweep you to heaven and drop you to hell.”
Joey was found dead sitting upright in his apartment; he was 25 years old. Later it was reported Joey died from heroin and 33 grams of fentanyl, Lavin said.
“The moment you think you can handle this, you cannot,” she said.
The number of overdose deaths in the United States has decreased from 70,237 deaths in 2017 to 67,367 deaths in 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
“75% of overdose deaths were due to prescription medications,” Tom said. “Parents control all the medication of your kids.”
The Schwans chose to develop an organization, Bellevue Recovery and Support Services, that would provide prevention information in communities.
The organization has family support groups, grief support, training for those during their journey to sobriety and other workshops that help those struggling with addiction or the family members who choose to support. Tom said their main goal is educate others about several drug epidemics.
“I compare the drug epidemic to a puzzle piece,” Lavin said. “If you understand this is a disease in the brain and you understand better; that is your puzzle piece and you need to talk about it.”
The Schwans will be presenting “Joey’s Story” on March 2 at 5:30 p.m. at Seneca East Local Schools in Attica, Ohio.
“It has not been easy, but we believe it’s our journey in life to tell his story,” Tom said.
Faith DeNardo, director of the Wellness Connection said her goal for the program was to educate the campus and community about addiction.
“Addiction often has a stigma associated with it, and it is our hope that we can work on breaking that stigma in order to offer people resources and options for addiction,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.