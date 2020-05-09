The state-wide stay-at-home order means cats and dogs at home are receiving extra attention, cuddles and time with their family. But what about all of the animals without forever homes? What can people do for them during these unprecedented times?
Erin Moore, shelter manager at the Woody County Humane Society, said although the shelter is not able to be open during this time they hope there are those who can donate.
“Human health and safety is our number one priority right now,” she said. “We are encouraging monetary donations through our website or Facebook to support our animals, or by purchasing items from our Amazon wishlist.”
The Wood County Humane Society relies on donations to maintain their facility, provide beds for their animals and supply food for the animals.
Moore said another great option for donating is through Kroger. Those who already shop at Kroger can link their rewards card to the organization, which receives quarterly disbursements from Kroger. “Last year, we had 260 homes participate and we received just over $5,000 from Kroger just for people shopping there,” she said.
Families can also continue to think about adopting from the shelter. Any questions about donations and future adoptions can be sent to woodcountyhumanesociety@gmail.com.
