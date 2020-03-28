With the cancellation of the original Ohio Primary Election date, it has been up in the air how the election is going to work. It was recently announced that Ohioans can vote via absentee ballots until April 28, 2020. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to vote via absentee ballot in the Ohio Primary.
1. Request an absentee ballot.
Because the primary is being done primarily by absentee voting to avoid human-to-human contact due to the COVID-19 outbreak, any person who wishes to vote must request an absentee ballot.
To request an absentee ballot, visit https://www.ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/absentee-ballot/ and fill out the form that begins below the instructions.
After filling out this form online, print it out using the print-friendly PDF option at the bottom of the page. Then, mail it to the board of elections in the county you are registered to vote in. For Wood County, the Wood County Board of Elections is 1 Court House Sq.Bowling Green, OH 43402.
If you live outside of Wood County, visithttps://www.ohiosos.gov/elections/elections-officials/county-boards-of-elections-directory/ to find the address to the board of elections you are registered to vote in.
2. Fill out the absentee ballot
Once your request has been processed and approved, you will receive an absentee ballot in the mail. Fill this out with your votes for issues and candidates.
3. Mail or drop off ballot to board of elections office
Upon completing your absentee ballot, you have the option to mail it in to the board of elections or drop it off in the mailbox outside the building. If you decide to mail it in, use the same address you sent your absentee ballot request to. You must have your absentee ballot postmarked by April 27 in order for your vote to count in the primary. If you decide to drop it off at the board of elections in your county, you have until April 28 at 7:29 p.m. to do so, as voting closes at 7:30 p.m.
4. You’ve voted!
Once you have mailed in your ballot or dropped it off, you’ve voted! Though most of the votes will be tabulated the night of April 28, official primary results will not be published until May 8, 2020.
5. What if I have to vote in-person?
Ohioans who have a disability requiring them to vote in-person or Ohioans who do not have a home mailing address will be permitted to vote in-person at their board of elections office.
According to Ohio’s Secretary of State website, “In-person voting will only occur on April 28 and only at boards of elections early vote centers, not at precinct polling locations. And in-person voting will only be available for individuals with disabilities who require in-person voting and those who do not have a home mailing address.”
For any other questions about how to vote in Ohio’s primary election, visithttps://www.ohiosos.gov/elections/ or call your county’s board of elections. Contact information for each board of election can be found athttps://www.ohiosos.gov/elections/elections-officials/county-boards-of-elections-directory/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.