You may have complained to your friends, your family or your loved one that you are suffering from a relationship with a narcissist, whether it be a friend or significant other. However, have you ever thought that it is you who is the narcissist, but you just never realized it? Let’s look through some of the traits a typical narcissist might have.
Has a grandiose sense of self importance
Narcissists believe that they are so special that an ordinary person will not understand them and cannot associate with them. They only want to be associated with high profile people, places and things. They will often exaggerate their achievements, and talents, while expecting recognition and admiration from others.
For example, if they talk to other people about their relationship with their partner, they will often talk about how much they have contributed in the relationship or how lucky the other person is to have them. Another example of a narcissistic tendency can occur in conversation. A narcissist may think the other person is stupid and will look down upon the thoughts and ideas of the other person, often thinking their thoughts and ideas are better.
Lives in a world of fantasies about their delusions
Narcissists live in an imaginary world where they have unlimited success, power, love and attractiveness. They have control since reality is often not supporting their point of view.
A narcissist will have to be in absolute control about everything in your life, including romantic relationships, work, platonic relationships and so on. They enjoy being a leader, because that’s how they can dominate people and command them to do things the way they want. In a relationship, they are often the person that makes their other half feel bad about themselves as they like putting people down.
Requires excessive admiration and recognition
Narcissists live on compliments and praises for their achievement to feed their enormous sense of superiority. They expect to receive a lot of admiration for anything that they have done, even if it is trivial. They surround themselves with people that can give them constant affirmation.
"Seeking admiration is like a drug for narcissists," said Mitja D. Back in an interview with Business Insider. Back is a psychologist at Johannes Gutenberg University in Mainz, Germany. "In the long run, it becomes difficult because others won't applaud them, so they always have to search for new acquaintances from whom they get the next fix."
They also have a big sense of entitlement. Since they consider themselves special and unique, other people should treat them in a favorable way as if it is their duty. They think that they can get whatever they want, and everyone will have to assist them on their way.
Exploits others without shame
Narcissists do not have empathy for others. They will try their best to serve their needs first before they can think of anyone else. As a consequence, they have no guilt or shame in exploiting other people until they can achieve their own wish. They are unwilling to recognize or empathize with anyone’s feelings or needs, and will not think about how their behaviors can affect others.
For example, they can take advantage of their significant other until they can achieve something in the relationship. The same thing goes with their friendships, or their relationship with co-workers.
