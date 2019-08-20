A new semester at BGSU is on the horizon, and for students settling down on campus, this may evoke feelings of both anticipation and concern.
For many, the very process of moving to campus can feel like an undertaking, further amplified by the distance they are moving.
According to College Factual, which collects a variety of demographic data from nationwide universities, approximately 88.1% of BGSU students are from Ohio. However, as described by BGSU’s Office of Admissions, the out-of-state population includes students from all 50 states and 70 countries.
As a result, the way a student packs differs based on location; they might live under an hour from BGSU, while some may even be in a different state while still living close to the university. Others may live in an entirely different time zone or country.
So, how should one who’s living out-of-state gauge exactly what and how to pack?Here’s some experiences and advice from five of BGSU’s own:
Paige Craft, Sophomore – Missouri
Craft, a social work major and a resident of Ohio during her previous move-in, has since changed her approach to packing.
“Last year, when I lived in Ohio, I could bring two cars. I could go home whenever I wanted to change stuff out, and if I forgot something, it wasn’t a big deal,” she said. “This year I live out of state, and it’s a lot more stressful to pack because I only have one shot.”
She recommends that out-of-state students pack early and create a list of belongings to bring.
“Starting early gives you time to triple check any last minute things you might have forgotten,” she said.
She also suggests packing the car in different ways to maximize space, a process which she describes as a “fantastic game of Tetris.”
“The less structures in the car, the better. Your fan can’t morph to fit into a tiny corner, but your winter coat can,” she said.
Craft also believes it’s important to stay positive throughout the process.
“Have fun! It can be scary to go so far away from home, but you’re coming to a new community full of people who can’t wait to get to know you. And if you do forget something, don’t worry; it can be mailed to you.”
Kelsi Kuprat, Junior – New Jersey
Kuprat, an early education major, found that, similar to Craft, utilizing her vehicle’s space was an important step.
“I packed literally all my belongings then bought more after I moved in. But I made sure I jammed my car with everything I could since I couldn’t make a second trip,” she said.
Alex Bieryla, Sophomore – Texas
Bieryla, an aviation major, places importance on prioritizing what you bring along.
“When packing, you don’t need a whole lot more than the essentials, like clothes, bedding, et cetera. Decorations, mirrors and even microwaves can be bought at Walmart for pretty cheap.”
Although he brought his car from Texas, he found it not to be a frequent need.
“(I) didn’t use it more than once every week or two because BG is so small and walkable,” he said.
Madison Stump, Senior – Michigan
Stump, who is studying environmental policy and analysis at BGSU, recalls problems that would arise from moving out-of-state.
“I definitely forgot stuff my first year and had to wait for (it) in the mail or go buy it at the store, which can get costly.”
However, when purchasing certain supplies, Stump recommends doing so in Bowling Green.
“Utilize services and stores in BG as much as you can. Don’t buy laundry soap or stock your fridge from the grocery store at home! Wait until you’re here and purchase those small things in BG,” she said. “It will save on packing space.”
Stump also advises students to use store pick-up services when purchasing larger items, such as furniture, shelving and more.
“That’s something I wish I did,” she said.
Olivia Bratulic, Sophomore – North Carolina
Like Craft, Bratulic, a technical theater major, started her first year already living in Ohio. During winter break last year, however, her family moved to North Carolina. She recalled packing as a simpler process while she was in-state.
“During my first year, I brought a lot of stuff, and if needed, my family and I could do two trips to get all my things to my dorm.”
While packing for the new term, she has minimized the belongings she is taking in order to get everything, including herself, to campus in a single drive.
“The car can only fit so much, and I have to fit in the backseat with all my stuff; I don’t drive,” she said.
For more move-in information, as well as packing suggestions, visit the Office of Residence Life’s online guide.
