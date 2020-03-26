BGSU, in conjunction with Gov. DeWine’s COVID-19 orders, has suspended in-person classes for the rest of the semester. Many BGSU students rely on the software the university provides to finish work, but with the university all but shut down, on-campus labs are closed.
This leaves students scrambling to get access, and wondering if finishing work will even be possible. These resources include Adobe products, which many students can only access in designated labs on campus. Any student that wished to download Adobe products onto a personal device would have to request permission from BGSU information technology services.
Adobe has released a statement regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, and are offering students Creative Cloud for free to use on personal devices until May 31, 2020.
In collaboration with Adobe, ITS is now allowing students to download Adobe Creative Cloud, free of charge, through May 31. Follow this link for more information on how to download.
Additionally, ITS have created this form for students to take advantage of if they run into concerns or technical difficulties.
