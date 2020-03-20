Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN OHIO... BLACK RIVER AT ELYRIA ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN OHIO... PORTAGE RIVER AT WOODVILLE ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN OHIO... SCIOTO RIVER NEAR PROSPECT KILLBUCK CREEK NEAR KILLBUCK PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... NEVER DRIVE YOUR CAR THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. THE WATER MAY BE DEEPER THAN IT APPEARS. TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN! STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO AND OTHER LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER DETAILS AND UPDATES. && ...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE PORTAGE RIVER AT WOODVILLE. * FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING. * AT 4:30 PM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS...8.7 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 9.0 FEET. * FORECAST TO RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY THIS EVENING AND RISE TO NEAR 9.1 FEET BY THIS EVENING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY LATE TONIGHT. * AT 9.0 FEET...THE RIVER INUNDATES LOWER PORTIONS OF TRAIL MARKER PARK AND IS OUT OF BANKS IN PEMBERVILLE. &&