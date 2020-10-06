Each year hundreds of students and alumni congregate for BGSU’s homecoming weekend, a tradition marked by Falcons’ football, tailgating, block parties and the annual Freddie and Frieda 5K.
However, with all the popular in-person events currently on hold until further notice, the Office of Campus Activities had to get creative with transforming homecoming weekend into a virtual experience.
Homecoming King and Queen
In addition to the university’s traditional 5k run, BGSU announced senior Dwayne Gary and senior Audrey Schweers as this year’s homecoming king and queen on Sunday.
What a wonderful weekend celebrating our love for @BGSU 🧡🏡 And a huge congratulations to our 2020 Homecoming King and Queen, Dwayne Gary and Audrey Schweers! 👑 #BGSU #BGSUHomecoming pic.twitter.com/pK6dv0YiFK— BGSU Alumni Assoc. (@FalconAlumni) October 5, 2020
Gary said on an Instagram post, “On October 4, 2020, I was crowned BGSU’s Homecoming King. Thank you all for the support and help throughout this process. The court was filled with amazing student leaders all deserving of the title.”
Virtual beer tasting
Starting on Friday night, BGSU Dining held a virtual beer-tasting function where different styles of beer were profiled and selected from local breweries.
“Beer is a very social drink and that idea flowed through this event . . . From my perspective, the alumni involved had a great experience learning about some great beers in a virtual way,” Director of Marketing and Communications at BGSU Dining Jon Zachrish said.
The drink menu included these beers:
Total Eclipse Oatmeal Stout from Maumee Bay Brewing
BG Beer Works from Prof Coomes IPA
Octoberfest from Arlyn’s Brewery
Easy Golden Ale from Earnest Brew Works
Since this event was held over Zoom, guests were welcomed without a limit on the capacity.
“Over 40 (people) registered which is a much larger number than we would be able to host in the Teaching Kitchen in-person, so it is really great we can open it up to all of our alumni and not limit the attendees,” Assistant Director of Alumni Engagement Kate Zenone said via email.
Freddie and Frieda 5K run
This year, runners across the country had the opportunity to participate in the Freddie and Frieda 5k run from their homes.
Students and alumni represented states from the Midwest to the East Coast and everything in between. Down below are the states represented from this year:
Arizona
Florida
Georgia
Illinois
Indiana
Maryland
Michigan
Minnesota
Nebraska
Ohio
Pennsylvania
Utah
Virginia
Those competing had the chance to choose their own course or run the 3.1 miles on their own time and submit a photo afterwards.
After 9 years of working the entirety of Homecoming weekend, I finally got to run the Freddie and Frieda (virtual) 5k. :) #bgsu5k pic.twitter.com/rAeNB0LUwc— Jenny Anna (@JennyTwoShoes22) October 3, 2020
Here are more submissions for the virtual Freddie and Frieda 5k. Thanks to all who participated! #BGSUHomecoming #Falcon5K pic.twitter.com/2WZRBaAcfk— BGSU Alumni Assoc. (@FalconAlumni) October 4, 2020
Best view for a homecoming 5k today! Hatteras NC...and then the wind blew my sign right into the ocean😳 #bgsu5k pic.twitter.com/YZ33EAjyHr— Sue Sopa (@Elysemom) October 3, 2020
“Of course, (runners) won’t get to see how pretty campus is and how it might have changed since they were last here . . . (but) runners don’t have to get up early on Saturday morning. They can choose when they want to do the course during the time allotted,” Associate Director of Alumni & Events Kim Jacobs said.
