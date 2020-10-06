Home for Homecoming - Screenshot via bgsu.edu

This year's homecoming celebration was branded "Home for Homecoming," in light of the pandemic.

Each year hundreds of students and alumni congregate for BGSU’s homecoming weekend, a tradition marked by Falcons’ football, tailgating, block parties and the annual Freddie and Frieda 5K. 

However, with all the popular in-person events currently on hold until further notice, the Office of Campus Activities had to get creative with transforming homecoming weekend into a virtual experience. 

Homecoming King and Queen

In addition to the university’s traditional 5k run, BGSU announced senior Dwayne Gary and senior Audrey Schweers as this year’s homecoming king and queen on Sunday. 

Gary said on an Instagram post, “On October 4, 2020, I was crowned BGSU’s Homecoming King. Thank you all for the support and help throughout this process. The court was filled with amazing student leaders all deserving of the title.”

Virtual beer tasting

Starting on Friday night, BGSU Dining held a virtual beer-tasting function where different styles of beer were profiled and selected from local breweries. 

“Beer is a very social drink and that idea flowed through this event . . . From my perspective, the alumni involved had a great experience learning about some great beers in a virtual way,” Director of Marketing and Communications at BGSU Dining Jon Zachrish said. 

The drink menu included these beers: 

  • Total Eclipse Oatmeal Stout from Maumee Bay Brewing  

  • BG Beer Works from Prof Coomes IPA

  • Octoberfest from Arlyn’s Brewery 

  • Easy Golden Ale from Earnest Brew Works

Since this event was held over Zoom, guests were welcomed without a limit on the capacity. 

“Over 40 (people) registered which is a much larger number than we would be able to host in the Teaching Kitchen in-person, so it is really great we can open it up to all of our alumni and not limit the attendees,” Assistant Director of Alumni Engagement Kate Zenone said via email.

Freddie and Frieda 5K run

This year, runners across the country had the opportunity to participate in the Freddie and Frieda 5k run from their homes. 

Students and alumni represented states from the Midwest to the East Coast and everything in between. Down below are the states represented from this year: 

  • Arizona

  • Florida

  • Georgia

  • Illinois

  • Indiana

  • Maryland

  • Michigan

  • Minnesota

  • Nebraska

  • Ohio

  • Pennsylvania

  • Utah

  • Virginia

Those competing had the chance to choose their own course or run the 3.1 miles on their own time and submit a photo afterwards.

“Of course, (runners) won’t get to see how pretty campus is and how it might have changed since they were last here . . . (but) runners don’t have to get up early on Saturday morning. They can choose when they want to do the course during the time allotted,” Associate Director of Alumni & Events Kim Jacobs said.

