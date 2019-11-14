The Graduate Student Senate is supporting the expansion of professional development opportunities to graduate students following the passing of a resolution at Friday’s GSS assembly.
Professional Development Resolution
Passing unanimously amongst 36 voting senators, the resolution – authored by GSS President Robin Hershkowitz – requests a greater amount of career pathways within professional development, stating that “there are currently significantly fewer professoriate/academic positions available for graduates across disciplines.”
The resolution further states that current BGSU faculty – who have entered the field in “traditional academic trajectories” – may not be currently equipped to offer resources among interdisciplinary career options.
“Interdisciplinary experience is becoming increasingly more valuable in the marketability of graduate students,” the resolution states.
It requests graduate student professional development to be a cost-free resource with a revised definition reflecting mentoring, graduate school success, internships and additional opportunities.
“We have to help our faculty to help us get those resources,” Hershkowitz said.
Guest speakers
Lea Anne Kessler, assistant director of Accessibility Services, discussed the learning and housing accommodations provided by the department learning, including specific classroom environments, extended testing times, private housing, emotional support animals and more.
She said that over 1,100 students are currently registered with accommodations, a difference from previous years.
“I literally could recognize every student, name, face and everything, and that’s changed considerably,” she said.
For students who want to request an accommodation, Kessler said they must submit a disability verification form alongside a general request form. The process can be initiated online at www.bgsu.edu/accessibility-services/students.
Kit Hughes, senior associate athletics director, discussed the current academic achievements of the university’s student-athletes, including a cumulative 3.35 GPA with 79 athletes scoring a 4.0 GPA and 235 above a 3.0 GPA – both out of a total of 425 student-athletes.
When asked about graduate students in the university’s athletic programs, he discussed the eligibility that they have to participate. He said that students have a 5-year span of eligibility to join the program when they first begin at the university.
“Typically, because graduate students are coming after completing an undergraduate experience, their clocks have gone out,” he said.
In addition, Hughes talked about graduate student attendance at recent home football games. The peak this season was at the homecoming matchup against Maryland with 149 graduate students, while the most recent game against Akron had 29 graduate students.
“(It was) a great start, then it kind of dwindled down,” he said.
To increase attendance, Hughes said building a community – composed of classmates, peers, organizations and other student involvement – can be a significant step. He recalled his own experiences during graduate school.
“My sense of community where I went to grad school – we didn’t really have one … That relationship wasn’t there,” he said. “The hope is that if there is more outside the classroom, activities, more opportunity to get outside of an academic setting … you’re going to be able to build a community on campus.”
Other business
At the end of the assembly, Sen. Shubham Sundryial was elected as spring 2020 secretary of GSS.
The next GSS meeting will take place on Nov. 22 in Room 115 of the Education Building, from 3-5 p.m. It will be the last assembly of the Fall semester.
