The first month of college is overwhelming, yet exciting for many first-year students.
College is also one way to find new opportunities and interests. However, there are hardships and obstacles in any new environment. Some BGSU freshmen offer their thoughts on surviving the first month at the university.
Independence and freedom is a perk of college, but it can lead to homesickness. Many students feel lonely in the first month because of the unfamiliarity with the people on campus. Grace Scalese freshman, mentioned her difficulties with the effects of homesickness and being outside of her comfort zone.
“Homesickness is definitely a real thing. I miss home every single day. Some concerns I had personally was meeting new people in such a large campus,” she said.
Another freshman, Arianna Soldan, expressed similar feelings.
“I haven’t gotten involved much because I have social anxiety. I’m scared to do anything alone,” she said.
There are commonalities in both of these statements, but they both agreed attending BGSU was the right choice for them.
Getting involved on campus is an important feature in college for networking, discovering new interests or understanding social life in college.
Marissa Boyd, freshman, said she’s involved in the Feed My Starving Children, a club geared towards ending hunger with adolescents, and Young Life, a club about finding faith. She has enjoyed her time in both clubs.
Another freshman, Paige Lyons, joined the University Dance Alliance and advises next year’s freshmen to join activities.
To the class of 2024, the current freshmen have some tips and advice for surviving the first month of college. Scalese said she had concerns with meeting new people in a large campus her first month, but said her concerns quickly diminished as everyone was very welcoming.
“Don’t be afraid to try new things,” Scalese said for the class of 2024.
Soldan wants the incoming students to know if they ever decide their major is not a good fit, such as she did when she switched from journalism to education, to “talk to your advisor.”
Lyons said students should “find your group. Whether it’s singing, dancing, acting, politics … it really helps create friendships and gives you a way to release stress from classes.”
Overall, the first month brought many obstacles for students, but it seems that countless support from clubs and their fellow peers makes the college experience worth it.
