Bowling Green State University is home to over three hundred clubs and organizations, one of which is the Fencing Club. The Fencing Club is open to all students, no matter their skill or knowledge level of the sport, and has been gaining popularity among students on campus.
The team is a member of the Midwest Fencing Conference with schools such as Ohio State, Northwestern, Michigan State, Michigan, Toledo and Xavier. They travel to four or five tournaments a year to compete against these schools, who all have teams of varying experience levels as well.
The Fencing Club also participates in several events besides just tournaments throughout the year.
“We also hold Bunny Fencing for St. Jude's, which is you come in and pop balloons off of your friends head with swords. We also do Literacy in the Park at the BG Field House where we show little kids how to fence a little. We even let them take java at us. It's heart melting, I tell you,” Vice President Chaz McPeak said.
President of the Fencing Club, Karin Jacobsen, loves fencing club for the opportunity to meet new people.
“My favorite part of fencing club is all the people I’ve gotten to meet and become friends with – people from all different majors and years I would not have met otherwise,” she said.
Chaz McPeak similarly enjoys fencing club due to the fun “family” dynamics of the group.
“The atmosphere created by everyone living what they do is intoxicating. I love being around my fencing team because of our family dynamic and strong trust in one another,” he said.
The club practices three times a week, on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7:30 p.m until 10 p.m. and Sundays from 2 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. in Eppler 102C. All equipment is provided by the club and is paid for by member’s dues.
Dues for fencing club are $100 per year or $60 per semester, but the cost is never due up front.
“We like to give new people a couple weeks to try it out before they commit to paying dues,” Jacobsen said.
The club also sets up payment plans for members who can’t pay the dues up front.
Overall, the goal of the Fencing Club is for everyone to have fun while participating in a unique sport not offered many places.
“We just want people to have fun,” McPeak said.
For more information on the Fencing Club, contact Jacobsen at kmjacob@bgsu.edu or McPeak at cmcpeak@bgsu.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.