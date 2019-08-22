BGSU’s Fall Welcome weekend is approaching as students begin to move onto campus.
Thursday: Move-in day and block parties
Once families depart on Thursday night, block parties will commence around 9 p.m. Block parties are a new addition to BGSU’s Fall Welcome weekend and will include food trucks, glow-in-the-dark cornhole, snow-cone vendors and more. The block parties will be located on the Wolfe Center lawn with “Kreischer Kickback,” on the McDonald beach with “Ice to Meet You” and outside Centennial Hall with “Centennial Glow-up.”
Friday: Convocation and Falcons After Dark events
Friday will begin with Convocation at the Stroh Center. This is BGSU’s chance to formally welcome its new students on campus as well as a chance to see the entire first-year class in one place. From there, students will attend their first-class session and be introduced to their college.
Starting at 7 p.m., the entertainment begins with Falcons After Dark events. This includes cork board decorating, live music at the Kuhlin Center, silent disco at the Bowen-Thompson Student Union oval, Meijer madness shopping and a hypnotist show by Dale K. in the BTSU to round off the night at 11 p.m.
Saturday: Becoming part of campus
Saturday will be a day to acquaint students with BGSU traditions. A traditions tour will begin around 9:30 a.m., which will introduce students to famous spots across campus and a few items on the BGSU bucket-list. The president’s campus-wide picnic will follow with free food and a chance to relax. Various programming including “Freedom of Speech and Expressive Activities,” “Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Programming” and “Can I Kiss You?” are scheduled throughout the day, giving students a glimpse into BGSU’s culture with humor added into the mix.
Late-night activities for Saturday include a “Falcon Frenzy Pep Rally” featuring BGSU’s birds, athletic teams and marching band. At 10 p.m., open skate will begin at Slater Family Ice Arena, the Student Recreation Center will open up for events, and a showing of Pixar’s UP on the Oaks lawn.
Sunday: Build your adventure
Sunday is geared for the individual student. There are several programs planned throughout the day for students to attend including advising for students entering a pre-professional program, an informational session on how to get hired on campus and a meeting tailored for men of color. At 5 p.m., BGSU’s sports teams will be at the Doyt Perry Stadium to play games and meet first-year students and community members. The evening will be used to find classes and buildings for Monday.
Monday: First day of classes
Monday begins the first day of fall semester. Fall Welcome’s weekend events will close, but Campus Fest will be on Sept. 4 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., which will include opportunities to join organizations on campus.
For an in-depth schedule of events, BGSU has a Fall Welcome page on its website.
