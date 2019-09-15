Entering its second year on campus, the University Activity Organization’s Falcons After Dark program is being assessed for effectiveness.
The weekly program offers students different activities, such as arts, crafts, games, food and more, while attempting to deter them from the bars downtown.
At the Undergraduate Student Government’s weekly assembly Aug. 8, BGSU Vice Provost, Thomas Gibson, spoke to senators regarding the program, stating it would continue into the school year, but will be assessed for effectiveness.
Attendance ranges from approximately 300 to 1,000 students, Gibson said. The senators observed that the majority of attendees tend to be underclassmen.
Estee Miller, director of collaboration and outreach at UAO, said participation varies from event to event.
“We always focus on trying to pull in different audiences so everyone feels like they have something to participate in,” she said. “We have already seen an improvement of attendance this year.”
At the meeting, senators also discussed how larger events could bring in more students. According to reporter Olivia Metcalfe, USG Sen. Hallie Cunningham discussed favoring a larger-scale event.
“I think a large-scale event is preferable because I know that for myself personally, I will clear my schedule for a larger event rather than smaller ones,” she said.
For other students, FAD has been a recurring occasion on their Friday nights. First-year Seth Rains, an accounting and finance major, has attended two of this year’s programs so far.
“I thought it was actually pretty enjoyable,” he said.
However, Rains discussed how increased promotion could improve attendance.
“I’ve noticed not too many people actually show up to these things, because they just don’t know what’s actually happening,” he said.
Nicholai Leininger, a sophomore studying accounting, management, finance and marketing, attended the “Falcon Welcome” event Aug. 3, which featured crafts, roller skating and inflatables.
“I thought it was a lot of fun,” he said.
Leininger particularly enjoyed the “Zorb Racing Contest,” where students competed to finish an obstacle track inside an inflatable zorb ball.
“It gave me an opportunity to try something that I had never tried before,” he said.
He suggested that FAD should maintain certain activities.
“I think for the future, keeping the hands-on activities and more interactive activities would be beneficial.”
Miller wants to curate these events based upon students’ preferences.
“We would also like to build our image on campus and increase our social media following,” she said.
Overall, Miller has a strong outlook on FAD but seeks to expand the program’s presence going forward.
“I believe FAD is very effective for students at BGSU. … (They) always love engaging with one another and enjoy our giveaways,” she said. “Since FAD is a new program, we are still building our image and awareness of the program on campus.”
A full schedule of upcoming events is available on the BGSU website. Students can contact Miller (esteem@bgsu.edu) for questions or recommendations for future events.
