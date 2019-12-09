The stress of final exams, work, the holiday season and life can all take a toll on your mental health.
Since this time of year can be especially hectic for many of our readers, the reporters at Falcon Media created special content about available resources and possible factors for when you're facing mental health struggles.
From social media's role in mental illness to commentary on how to talk about mental health, this content is focused on providing information you need to know when it comes to mental health. You can find this information and more on bgfalconmedia.com and @BGFalconMedia on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
The BG News also released a special print edition that can be found in newsstands on BGSU's campus and in downtown Bowling Green.
