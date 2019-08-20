Thousands of new students will step onto campus this fall, and the team of student journalists at Falcon Media want their fellow Falcons to be prepared for that transition.
Falcon Media’s staff has been working hard to compile a series of how-tos full of tips and important information for new and returning students. From articles to videos, this comprehensive guide to all things Bowling Green is available to all undergraduate, graduate, in-state, out-of-state, transfer and international students.
You can find information on packing, finding fun things to do in town, getting involved on campus and more on a variety of platforms.
The BG News will be releasing a special print edition of this how-to guide. Grab your copy from stands all over campus and in downtown Bowling Green starting Aug. 23.
BGFalconMedia.com is your source for student-run coverage of BGSU and beyond. Subscribe for free to get the Falcon Media weekly newsletter to stay up-to-date on campus and city events and issues, sports, entertainment, opinions and more.
Be sure to follow @BGFalconMedia on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for regular updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.