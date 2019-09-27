Many people would venture to say college is the time to find the love of your life and the team of student journalists at Falcon Media want to provide their fellow Falcons with the means necessary to find their Falcon Flame.
Falcon Media has been working to assemble a complete issue of how-tos and how-not-tos in the world of relationships. From how to dodge the friend zone to ending relationships or dating on a college budget, this issue is expected to cover it all.
Articles and guides are inclusive and diverse promoting the acceptance of all relationship statuses, and sexual orientations or preferences.
Readers will find information encouraging healthy relationships, breaking down taboo topics and addressing all types of relationships, from romantic to platonic and everything in between.
The BG News will be releasing a special print edition of this relationship guide. Grab your copy from stands all over campus and in downtown Bowling Green starting Sept. 30.
