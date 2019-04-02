Provost Joe Whitehead provided more details on the Gish Theater task force, which has been appointed to assess the impact of the Gish Theater’s name. The task force is scheduled to report to President Rodney Rogers in time for the Board of Trustees meeting in May.
“They are also looking at assessing the impact of the naming on the BGSU community on campus and also the larger community,” Whitehead said at the Faculty Senate meeting on Tuesday.
The task force is made up of 12 members, 6 being students. It is also in charge of assessing the impact that renaming or not renaming the theater will have on BGSU’s goal to become a more diverse and inclusive community.
Whitehead also noted, “One key aspect of what they’re doing is to integrate the historical context of Lillian Gish as well as the film she was in. Putting into context the historical context of the time, and also putting into context the times we live in now.”
Rogers addressed the senate for the first time in about two months, as he had to miss the last two meetings.
Rogers gave some updates on BGSU’s comprehensive campaign, which will conclude in 2020. The campaign’s ultimate goal is to raise $200 million and will cover four main areas: scholarships, professorship, academic programs and facilities.
Regarding the scholarship area, Rogers said it “is the biggest component. I am pleased that on May 10, we will be celebrating an announcement of a significant gift, that will provide support for working families that send their daughters, their sons to Bowling Green State University.”
Rogers also expressed his cautious optimism for the new administration in Columbus.
“From what we are hearing, it’s certainly an administration that is supportive of higher education and understands the role of public higher education in the future of our state,” Rogers said.
The senate then moved on to approve two policies presented by the Graduate College, both presented by Alex Goberman, associate dean of the Graduate College.
The first policy was in cooperation with the English Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) program, which provides students with courses to improve their English. Goberman said the basics of the policy would give applicants who score above 80 on the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) no ESOL course requirements. However, applicants who score below an 80 would have to complete two ESOL courses in their first year.
The second policy would allow some graduate students with significant academic issues to apply for academic forgiveness. To be eligible, the student must meet a number of requirements:
“If they leave the university, and they apply to a different program, and they get conditionally accepted into a different graduate program, if they get through 9 credits in this new program and get above a 3.0, they can apply for academic forgiveness,” Goberman said.
The applicant can then come back to BGSU, with the poor grades labeled as “forgiven” on their transcript. The grades will no longer apply to the student’s cumulative GPA.
Goberman continued on to highlight the significance of this policy for specific students.
“This is a real big opportunity for some students that made some life changes and are ready to come back and be successful,” he said.
Both policies were passed by the senate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.