Due to concerns regarding the novel coronavirus, the BGSU Student Recreation Center is shut down for the first time since its 2014 renovation. Because the closure is indefinite, Assistant Director of SRC Facilities Dave Hollinger does not have any specific decisions regarding membership adjustments.
“I can see us extending a membership for the length of closure,” Hollinger said “For example, if we’re closed for one month and someone bought a pass set to expire on May 15, we could extend it to June 15. Discussions about pricing for summer passes will certainly happen in the next few weeks.”
Shortly before closure, the Recreation and Wellness department began selling an SRC membership for the spring and summer semesters, lasting from March 9 to Aug. 31. The cost of the pass is $129 but is subject to change based on the discussions mentioned by Hollinger.
With BGSU’s recent decision to close all on-campus housing, most of the SRC staff is home for the rest of the semester. Customer Service Supervisor Seth Daniels sees this as the facility’s biggest obstacle for the staff upon re-opening.
“Just getting enough employees to keep the facility open will be an issue. If we need to reduce hours, we can but we would prefer to keep our normal hours, especially on weekdays,” Daniels said.
Before the closing, the SRC opened at 5:30 a.m. and closed at midnight on weekdays. Over spring break, the facility was only open one day before closing at 8 p.m the same day. Those hours are typical for the summer semester when fewer students are around, but Daniels does not think the number of students in the area will affect the decision to remain closed or re-open.
“The main reason we want to re-open is because of the paying members from the community. We’re basically in the governor’s hands at this point, when he decides to re-open gyms then I think we’ll re-open,” he said.
Among the staff’s top priorities is facility cleanliness, an area Hollinger believes will be revamped when the facility is open. Currently, patrons are expected to clean the equipment after use, while the staff has a comprehensive cleaning sheet that must be completed over the course of each day. However, Hollinger believes things will change based on the situation regarding COVID-19.
“Thorough disinfecting has already begun, and we’ll continue emphasizing a safe facility through a collaboration with our staff and the Campus Operations staff. Patrons don’t always clean their equipment after use, but given the situation the country’s facing, I think they’ll prioritize it more than before,” he said.
Senior marketing student Drew Voll has no concerns about using the facility if it were to re-open this semester. A former employee, Voll believes he and the rest of the Bowling Green community have a heightened sense of awareness about spreading germs.
“I would have little to no personal health concerns. I trust that the staff would comply with the government’s policies and make the best decision for students given the current situation,” he said.
The SRC is not the only local facility suffering from the state-wide shutdown. Planet Fitness and Anytime Fitness are temporarily closed, with no known date of re-opening. The same goes for the Bowling Green Community Center, a multi-purpose facility that typically remains open throughout the year.
While the timetable for re-opening of the SRC is unknown, students like Voll are still finding ways to continue living a lifestyle of fitness and health.
“I’ve become more creative with my workouts. I still will stay fit because I have some equipment at home, but I can’t focus on areas at home like I can at the gym. Right now, I’m trying different workout styles like yoga and Pilates,” he said.
