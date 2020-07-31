Mauer Center

BGSU hosted a live-stream video on YouTube for a special Board of Trustees meeting Friday, where the board unanimously voted to name the College of Business.

A public announcement was made shortly after and recognized the two donors the college would be named after: Allen W. and Carol M. Schmidthorst. 

Their $15 million dollar gift will allow for more scholarships and increase the prominence of the BGSU business college. According to Vice President for University Advancement Pam Conlin, this donation has also exceeded the Changing Lives for the World fundraising goal, putting it six months ahead of schedule.  

During the board’s meeting, President Rodney Rodgers said, “Today is a testament to the transformational support for the students, faculty and staff of Bowling Green State University.”

Allen and Carol have contributed to the university previously — the Schmidthorst Pavilion at the Stroh Center is also named after them. 

While many comments on the live stream thanked the couple for their donation, people also voiced concerns about other buildings on campus that need renovations and programs in need of funding.  

