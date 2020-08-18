On Monday, BGSU held a virtual town hall to address the latest COVID-19 related topics and last-minute questions in preparation for students returning to campus Thursday.
Daily wellness checks
As mentioned previously in the university’s community commitment, all individuals will be required to screen for COVID-19 symptoms each morning.
BGSU will be using the Campus Clear app for self-assessments.
“We’re also going to have thermal imaging scanners across campus at different high-traffic areas. . . the goal is to allow [individuals] another opportunity to check their temperature in a very quick fashion,” chief health officer Ben Batey said.
Students who flag symptoms will be encouraged to contact their medical health provider to see if it warrants a coronavirus test.
Financial responsibility for COVID-19 testing
“If someone is symptomatic . . . they could go to the Falcon Health Center or another location to get that testing and that would be billed to their insurance,” Batey said.
However, if a student is potentially exposed to a large group in a residence hall or facility and is asked to get tested by the university, then the school would financially cover the costs.
Quarantine and isolation process
Individuals will be required to quarantine for about 14 days in their residence hall if they have been in contact with a positively-tested individual.
Those who test positive will be asked to isolate at the university’s owned apartment complex, Falcon Landing, for at least 10 days.
BGSU dining will provide meal service delivery for any student quarantining or isolating.
Additionally, telehealth calls can be arranged for students through the Falcon Health Center, along with telemental health services through the counseling center.
Students will also be granted the option to return to the comfort of their own home during this period.
Extracurriculars/greek life
Many incoming and returning students are eager to learn how student organizations and greek life will operate during the pandemic.
“We will be looking at smaller group sizes. Many in-person events will be 10 (people) or under,” Associate Vice President for Student Affairs Jodi Webb said.
Therefore, the university’s annual Campus Fest, which showcases over 300 clubs and extracurriculars, will be held virtually.
Students are still encouraged to get involved, but should expect to have most of their club meetings through Zoom, according to Webb.
In terms of greek life, fraternities and sororities will continue to hold their typical recruitment activities; however, those will be done virtually as well.
DesignMyBGSU
By dedensifying the residence halls to single-occupancy rooms and urging students to stay home, the university has achieved over 29% of their student population moving completely online/remote this semester.
“If you want to have a fully virtual experience, we are working with you to develop that kind of schedule, If you want to have a hybrid, face-to-face experience we are also working with you to achieve that,” President Rodney Rodgers said.
Students can fill out a form to reconfigure their class schedule here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.