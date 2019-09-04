As the fall semester continues to move forward, the Office of the Dean of Students and the BGSU community are congregating for Wednesday’s annual Campus Fest in an effort to encourage student involvement.
Running 1-5 p.m., the festival is taking over central campus with information tables from the many organizations at BGSU.
“It is a time for all students to interact with community partners, campus partners and student organizations on campus,” Office of the Dean of Students intern Makala Nelsen said.
Nelsen discussed a new aspect of Campus Fest this year and other opportunities available to students.
“One of my favorite things about Campus Fest this year is the ‘Passport to BGSU’ … Students can pick up a postcard from the Campus Fest table, located outside of the Union. This postcard has a list of different things to do during Campus Fest. If you do these things and check them off on the card, you can turn it in at the Campus Fest table,” she said.
Students who turn in a postcard will be entered in a raffle to win a BGSU blanket, a BGSU water bottle or a pair of AirPods.
Campus Fest is also known for helping students find their passions and peers with similar interests. Gage Stephens, the treasurer and social media chair of the Environmental Action Group, elaborated on this aspect of the festival.
“I’ve always been pretty passionate about the natural world and protecting it, so after seeing all of the different natural science and conservation tables, I really connected with what EAG was working on at the time. I’d say Campus Fest helped me find like-minded people and activities I was proud to participate in,” he said. “Helping people understand how important ecosystems are to, not only our survival, but our daily lives, while showing them what they can do to help combat current crises, just seems right to me.”
Stephens has high hopes for the EAG’s table, which will be present during the event.
“At least one core member and some general members will be there to provide information about our current goals, what we have done in the past, and having those who seem interested sign up for our email list,” he said.
Stephens also provided advice for anyone coming to Campus Fest for the first time.
“I really support finding an organization that fits your hobbies or field of study to make friends and participate in activities that will benefit you through college and life in general,” he said.
Any further questions about Campus Fest can be directed at staff attending the festival or the Office of the Dean of Students in Room 301 of the Bowen Thompson Student Union.
