Keisha Merriweather, one of the founders of BRAVE, is creating change for Black communities.
Merriweather, a senior communications major, grew up in Springfield, Ohio and attended Springfield High School. She described her high school as diverse, and said many of the teachers and principals were very involved in the students' lives.
Upon her arrival at BGSU, Merriweather said she did not have any concerns being a Black woman in a majority white town because she knew she was not alone.
“I could rely on other African Americans around me to make me feel comfortable if need be,” she said.
Initially, she said she did not have any expectations for college life other than working hard and earning her degree.
That changed when the founder of BRAVE, Anthony King, approached her and asked her to help him organize their group's Juneteenth event.
“The event was very uplifting. I was reassured that I belong here and that I can be myself and be accepted by the people around me,” Merriweather said.
According to King, BRAVE would not be the same without the team, especially its founders like Merriweather.
“I am lucky to have them, they are hardworking and so passionate,” King said.
Being a part of this organization, Merriweather said, has let her embrace her culture and let her know she can be welcomed in the Bowling Green community.
“We hope to target minorities or people of color who feel uncomfortable or silenced in the Bowling Green community,” Merriweather said.
Merriweather currently takes care of public relations for BRAVE. Her main duties include contacting local news stations to inform them of BRAVE events, creating a presence on social media and helping to organize events and protests. Merriweather’s main goal is change.
“I have faced racism throughout my whole life, and it needs to stop,” Merriweather said.
She is inspired by her ancestors, the people who have fought for justice before her and she would love to make them proud.
