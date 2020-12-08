Bryce Walker-Ollins’ family, support and big city experiences gave him the foundation of diversity.
Walker-Ollins comes from a large family. He has one brother and one sister on his mother’s side and a brother and two sisters on his father’s side.
Although he lived outside of Chicago, Walker-Ollins was immersed in the culture through his parents’ jobs and other family members who lived there.
“I was raised pretty well, and I know that I was a lot more fortunate than a lot of people in my environment,” he said.
Growing up near Chicago allowed him to come into contact with a variety of different people. His background helped him to become comfortable in “a lot of different environments.”
Walker-Ollins came to BGSU because he was looking to go to school out of state.
“It was definitely a culture shock because it was a different state and different people. But the demographic in terms of ethnicity wasn’t very shocking,” he said.
Walker-Ollins’ other involvements on campus go hand-in-hand with his involvement in BRAVE. He is the only member of the Iota Phi Theta Fraternity Inc, which is currently not on the BGSU campus.
“It’s a nationally recognized fraternity, and I am in the process of trying to get it going here,” he said. “A lot of the core values also align (with BRAVE),” he said.
Walker-Ollins is also a member of Knowledge Is Necessary for Growth and
Success, which is an organization that strives to empower men of color. K.I.N.G.S. focuses heavily on academic and social success, and they aim to make a positive impact on campus and the community.
“We are all kings and we are doing our part in the community,” Walker-Ollins said.
During his time at BGSU, he has been involved with the National Pan-Hellenic Council. He currently serves as the public relations chair for the NPHC, which is the group of historically black fraternities and sororities.
Walker-Ollins is studying visual communication technology. He said his interests range from graphic design to project management to general management.
Walker-Ollins puts his VCT skills to use in his positions of creative director and the director of visual branding for BRAVE.
“I helped out with detailing and creating a business plan, I created our logo and I collaborate with Ellie (Boyle) on some of the graphics for social media,” he said. Boyle is the social media chair for BRAVE.
Although he is involved with different aspects of BRAVE, Walker-Ollins is currently focused on the business side of the organization.
“I’m concerned about the development of BRAVE, the plan and the steps for us to grow and move forward,” he said. “I’ve been trying to gather the resources and collaborate with everyone else on the board to create a better business plan for us.”
Walker-Ollins has been a part of BRAVE since the organization formed. He said that the first major event he took part in was for Juneteenth — a holiday held on June 19 to celebrate and commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. After this event, BRAVE began to take off.
“We all work off of each other, and everyone offers something different on our board,” Walker-Ollins said, “And I think that is one of the original things that BRAVE originated from. We all felt like we had something to offer and we all felt like we had something we could do. We wanted to put our minds together and see where that would take us.”
