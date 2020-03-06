New to BGSU, a body image support group has been established to help students who are struggling with their self perception.
Planning to start after spring break, the group did not gain much interest as their presence on campus was low. But after a few weeks of postponement, recruitment has been up.
Clinical psychology graduate student LaNaya Anderson decided to start the group because BGSU has never had anything like it before. It will qualify for placement as an accessible resource at the Psychological Services Center.
“There are groups for interpersonal processing, sexual assault survivors and the LGBT community. All of those are great, but it seems like this is an area that is in need of a group,” Anderson said.
According to a recent study by Georgetown University, 74% of average weight females and 46% of average weight males reported being unhappy with their weight or appearance.
While the group does focus on being comfortable in one's own skin, it strives to help anyone who may feel their appearance isn’t what they want.
“This group is supposed to be for any student, you don't have to have a disorder, but to help people come to terms with their body,” Anderson said. “Not necessarily love their body, that isn’t always the goal of body image, it's getting to a point where you can accept the body you have and work to engage in behaviors that are healthy for your body.”
Anderson said the group will likely continue for a year, but hopes it can continue on and exist for the long term.
Membership to the group is free. The only requirements are a pre-interview with Anderson and paperwork. These steps exist so she can get to know new members and establish comfort.
“The main focus is to provide support for other people… no matter whether they are overweight, have a deformity or anything that would be visibly different for someone else, but to support each other in the struggle to accept our bodies and to also learn skills to accept their bodies,” Anderson said.
