BSU Statement 12/4

Black Student Union posted a statement Wednesday about BGSU adjunct instructor Travis Sheaffer's tweet.

 @BSU_BGSU

The Black Student Union tweeted out a statement Wednesday rebuking a BGSU adjunct instructor and recently resigned Napoleon councilman for an offensive tweet.

On Nov. 30, Travis Sheaffer posted that Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota should be “tried for treason and hanged” before deleting the tweet and his Twitter account. 

BGSU’s official Twitter account responded to WTOL reporter Tyler Paley’s request for a response, saying Sheaffer does not speak for the university but his expression on social media is protected under BGSU’s policy on free speech and expression based on the First Amendment.

BSU’s statement expressed support for marginalized communities and disdain for the “racist rhetoric” found in Sheaffer’s tweet. The statement also called for students to report Sheaffer through the BGSU bias reporting system.

Since the university responded to Sheaffer’s tweet, students have been speaking out about its response. Many saw the university’s use of the free speech policy as a substitute for consequences. 

Latino Student Union executive board member Alexis Ray tweeted out her disapproval. 

Asian Student Union President Meghan McKinley also questioned how the university’s response took into account students’ safety.

Currently Sheaffer is an adjunct computer science instructor and the College of Arts and Sciences technology projects coordinator.

