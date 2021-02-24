A time with little light, Falcon Miracles Bike for Tikes program introduces a new way to give back virtually this semester. In the past, Bike for Tikes was a year-long fundraising initiative where in April students bike from Cincinnati, Ohio back to Bowling Green to raise money for the Mercy Children’s Hospital in Toledo.
With the risk of COVID, the ‘normal’ way of event could not be held. Though, that did not stop Assistant Director Brandon Bell and his committee in creating a unique and virtual event to raise money for the children. This year Bike for Tikes introduces Push Your Pedals, a virtual fundraising event currently taking place.
Push Your Pedals is an all-virtual initiative for students, faculty and community members to raise money for children while logging biking hours whether at home, outside or at the local gym. With no registration deadline nor fundraising minimum, lasting for ten weeks, participants are able to join at any point. This event is unlike any other fundraising that BGSU has seen before being both COVID and student-life friendly.
“First semester we messed around with a lot of stuff and we weren’t sure of what we were going to do. Then our advisor, who happens to be my dad, has done Pelotonia in Columbus which is a ride for cancer. And they do a lot of their things virtually so I thought about that and then brainstormed with the team on how we were going to do a ride this year,” Assistant Director Brandon Bell said.
This is Bell’s second year leading Bike for Tikes as the assistant director and his third year participating in the event. While wanting to create a more accessible event this year for the current conditions, Bell found his inspiration and motivation from the kids.
“Personally, I have used this organization to keep me going when I felt down this year with the pandemic. These kids can’t wait and even though we are all going through these troubles with COVID, these kids are still in the hospital and still need help financially. Everyone is down and we wanted to be a beacon of hope to have this organization and do awesome things,” Bell said.
While being a participant, students will be put into colored teams led by the Bike for Tikes planning committee where they will be building a community, logging hours and raising money to benefit the children and their families. Students will have the chance to reach different levels of participation that are decided upon miles biked and money raised, including the opportunity to win incentives picked by the Bike for Tikes committee.
Within the 10 week period, students will have a chance to participate in two virtual events. Taking place first at the halfway point will be a week-long Bikeathon where community members, friends and family are able to sponsor participants per mile biked. In the last week students will come together in teams to face off in Color Wars, pushing for each team to raise the most money. Both small events are focused on fundraising for the children and building a community for participants.
“This is something, you might go into it alone, but you won’t come out of it alone. Keep an open mind and understand this is new to everybody. If there are bumps in the road, bear with us. I don’t think there will be many and know this year is going to be fun and awesome but it’s just a glimpse. If this is your first year understand that hopefully next year you’ll get to experience a full ride which is unbelievable. Hang in there and keep doing it,” Bell said.
Bike for Tikes is able to provide not only a chance to give back but to be connected with the BGSU campus alongside students, faculty and the Bowling Green community.
