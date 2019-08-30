Falcons have officially moved back to campus for the 2019-2020 academic year. BGSU welcomed nearly 6,000 students to residence halls and over half of them were first-year students.
Most freshmen and transfer students moved into their residence halls Aug. 21, unless they had an early move-in for specific programs or learning communities.
Volunteers across the student body, and even Freddie and Frieda Falcon, donned orange vests and moved students into their respective residence halls. Many teams, scholarship programs and other groups helped get students into their rooms efficiently.
Erica Novosel, an exercise science freshman, was one of the many volunteers who helped with move-in, as did many members of her cheer team. Novosel appreciated the process of having students check in while their car was unloaded by volunteers.
The process was not only quick but also well-organized.
Senior Kreischer resident adviser Jacob Moll said he liked how Residence Life spaced out arrivals since it is important to have a structured move-in schedule for buildings as large as Kreischer.
While move-in went smoothly for most, according to observations from RAs and volunteers, some students found the more challenging part of move-in was once they were in their rooms.
Freshman Isaac Westenfelder said his bed did not come lofted and the process of increasing the height of his bed to put his belongings underneath it for storage took more time than expected.
With move-in completed, Falcons all across campus are settling in and getting to work.
