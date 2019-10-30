BGSU Votes, an on-campus organization dedicated to providing non-partisan voter registration and information, is part of a significant spike in voter participation among BGSU students.
According to the National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement, voter participation at BGSU increased from 11.9% to 35% since 2014. The national student voting rate is 40.3% according to another study done by the NSLVE.
Contributing to a difference of 23.1% in voter engagement at BGSU, BGSU Votes’ programs have encouraged student involvement in the political process from the 2014 midterms to the 2018 midterms.
Maddi Georgoff, a graduate assistant for the Center for Public Impact on campus, spoke about BGSU Votes’ impact on student voter participation and how students can get involved.
“I think BGSU Votes helped increase the student voting participation from 2014 to 2018 by increasing our visibility on campus,” Georgoff said.
She explained BGSU Votes collaborates with organizations, such as Campus Election Engagement Project and The Andrew Goodman Foundation, to increase their visibility.
By providing more resources on their website, holding special events on campus and having their trained volunteers advertise the club and voting registration at the Bowen-Thompson Student Union, BGSU Votes has registered over 689 voters this semester. Georgoff said BGSU Votes aims to “make sure our events are fun, informative and student-focused.”
Georgoff noted the importance of volunteers within BGSU Votes reaching out to their peers.
“Our student leaders are passionate and committed to ensuring nonpartisan voter registration, education and engagement on campus,” she said.
Unfortunately for those who are interested in voting, the deadline to register for the 2019 November election has passed. However, students can start registering for the March 17, 2020 primary election. Registering to vote takes only a few minutes and offers students a chance to make an impact on their communities and have their voices heard.
For anyone looking to volunteer at BGSU Votes, the volunteer application form can be found on their website, www.bgsu.edu/BGSUvotes, or at the Center for Public Impact in University Hall 100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.