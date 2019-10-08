USG 10/8
Tobacco-free policy resolution

Undergraduate Student Government passed a resolution supporting a tobacco-free campus policy at Monday’s assembly.

The resolution was brought up in the meeting for a second reading, discussing the merits and changes to the resolution since it was last brought to the floor

 

ROTC student clause resolution

The resolution recommends a ROTC student clause in all BGSU syllabi. The senators described situations where ROTC students faced difficulties in getting excused from classes to attend required functions relating to their ROTC training.

The bill will be brought up during the next meeting for more discussion and possible vote.

 

Open forum: Student leadership resources

Jacob Clemens, the associate dean of students, introduced resources available at the C. Raymond Marvin Center for Student Leadership:

  • The Leadership Academy, an annual event sponsored by the center. It engages students in educational sessions targeting their own leadership development.

  • The Leadership Certificate Program, which allows students to demonstrate leadership and team development skills.

  • Competency certificates intended to promote inclusive leadership, social justice, global leadership and ethical leadership.

 

For upcoming meetings, a schedule update was provided:

  • The next meeting will not be held on Oct. 14, but rather Oct. 21.

  • Chris Bullins will be the open forum speaker at the Oct. 21 meeting.

  • President Rodney Rogers will be the open forum speaker at the Oct. 28 meeting.

