Originally held in Columbus, Special Olympics Ohio’s 2020 State Winter Games will be taking place at BGSU on Feb. 21-23.
In a press release from Special Olympics Ohio, President and CEO Jessica Stewart said, “Special Olympics Ohio is committed to providing the highest quality sports training and competition opportunities for our athletes … and we are thrilled to partner Bowling Green State University to provide our athletes with exceptional competition venues.”
The city will be welcoming around 1,500 athletes from across the state to compete in three indoor events: basketball, swimming and competitive cheer. Alpine skiing, snowboarding and exhibition snowshoeing will be held at Brandywine Ski Resort in Northfield, Ohio, the week prior.
Members of the public including students, faculty and staff, families and residents of the city are welcome and encouraged to attend the games free of charge. Competition locations and schedule information will be available later when the start of the three-day event comes closer.
Wendy Chambers, executive director at Bowling Green Ohio Convention and Visitors Bureau said the city “is honored to have been selected to host the games and will do everything we can to support it.”
There are many preparations to be made in the upcoming months. Organizing the Athlete Village, housing needs for visitors, the opening and closing ceremonies; as well as promoting the event to the public in hopes of boosting attendance, sponsorships and volunteers are just a few items on a long to-do list leading up to the games.
Those interested in volunteering can visit sooh.org/volunteer-interest/ and sponsors must submit a completed interest form to rduvall@sooh.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.