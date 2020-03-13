Following President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency Friday, BGSU is extending its online learning window for the remainder of the spring semester in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The university will remain “open and operational,” according to an announcement from President Rodney Rogers via email. Guidelines for working remotely are currently under review by university officials.
Students are strongly encouraged to return to their permanent homes, but BGSU will work with students who wish to stay in residence halls.
The university is still working on a plan for students who wish to forgo their housing and meals, and the Office of Residence Life will announce details about move-out on Monday. The Monday announcement will detail the process for students who wish to remain in the residence halls.
BGSU has not determined if Spring Commencement will continue.
Prior restrictions to travel, which include domestic travel, BGSU-supported travel and international travel, will tentatively remain in place until May 15. University-sponsored events exceeding a capacity of 100 people will be restricted until May 15 as well.
The virus, which has infected over 144,000 worldwide and killed over 5,000 people, has infected at least 13 people in Ohio, according to Governor Mike DeWine during a news conference Friday.
This decision follows similar updates to coronavirus protocol by Kent State University, University of Toledo, Miami University and Ohio State University.
“Based on the daily reports from the Governor and Ohio’s Director of Health, who stated yesterday that the coronavirus peak is estimated for late April or early May, we do not believe a return to our campuses for face-to-face instruction by April 13 is possible,” the Miami University announcement said.
Members of the community can find some answers and submit new questions concerning the virus on BGSU’s COVID-19 FAQ website. Updates to the university’s protocol will be uploaded on the page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.