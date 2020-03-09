“You’re so articulate.”
“You’re pretty for a black girl.”
Microaggressions are often disguised as compliments, but intent does not outweigh impact, Mikayla Fitzpatrick said.
The impact of microaggressions at predominantly white institutions like BGSU is large enough that students like Fitzpatrick base entire research endeavors on the topic. The 2020 Black Issues Conference theme, “Words Into Action: Power, Expression, & Activism,” brought in a panel of students who explored the way microaggressive words and actions are impacting their peers.
Fitzpatrick, a sophomore social work major and ethnic studies minor, was part of the panel along with senior graphic design major Gyona Rice and sophomore Kayden Kelly, who uses they/them pronouns.
With under 3,000 students of color and over 15,000 white students at BGSU, according to fall 2018 data from the Office of Institutional Research, microaggressive behavior is an issue of education and prevention.
Vox writer Jenée Desmond-Harris describes microaggressions as “when people's biases against marginalized groups reveal themselves in a way that leaves their victims feeling uncomfortable or insulted.”
Rice expanded this definition in her research to three subcategories: microassaults, microinsults and microinvalidations.
Rice emphasized that microaggressions can be actions, like someone getting up and moving to a different seat after a Black person sits next them. The category of microassaults includes these kinds of intentional actions and “old-fashioned racism,” she said.
Microinsults and microinvalidations are more common as they are typically unintentional and based on a person’s implicit, or subconscious, biases. Microinsults create a feeling of inferiority in the receiver while microinvalidations instill feelings of self-doubt.
Some examples of microinsults are “You’re the whitest Black person I know,” or “You speak English really well.” Microinvalidations include “You’re just reading into it,” or “You’re being too sensitive” as responses to someone’s reaction to racism or microaggressions.
Fitzpatrick and Kelly argued for awareness of another type of microaggression: racial fetishism.
Racial fetishism is “a form of sexual desire in which gratification is linked to an abnormal degree” to someone’s racial qualities or perceived traits, Kelly said. On college campuses, racial fetishism is a problem that is often ignored in trainings and presentations on topics of racial bias or sexual misconduct.
People can have implicit or overt racial fetishes for any marginalized group. Fitzpatrick and Kelly gave examples of common fetishized stereotypes: Native American women as exotic, Black men as having large penises, Black women as promiscuous, Latinas as sexy or feisty, or Asian women as submissive.
These fetishes can occur within relationships, Fitzpatrick said, or they can define a type of sexual assault.
In their research, Kelly spoke to students about personal experiences with microaggressions and racial fetishization and ended up having to report some instances that were discussed. One Latina student said she was sexually assaulted at a bar by a man who said “he knew she wanted it” because she was wearing red lipstick and speaking Spanish.
While many microaggressions occur from a subconscious harboring of racial stereotypes and the speaker might not mean to offend, the impact on people of color who experience microaggressions is still valid, Fitzpatrick said.
For the less than 3,000 students of color on campus, resources are available for them to build community. Programs like SMART mentoring and organizations like Pretty Brown Girls and student unions for Asian, Black, LGBTQ+ and Latinx students create safe spaces, Rice said.
Kelly agreed having spaces to highlight issues of microaggressions and racial fetishization is part of the solution.
“The comments that are made are not always taken seriously because racial fetishization is not something that they take into account when we’re talking about these different cases. So what we want to do here is create safe spaces on campus that can encourage these discussions regarding these issues,” they said, “because it’s not something we really ever talk about or acknowledge.”
