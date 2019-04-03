“It just seems like a no-brainer. We need to put our money where our mouths are,” Gabe Lomeli, assistant director of Diversity in the Office of Admissions said, when speaking about the proposed “El Centro” during March 27’s Latino/a/x Issues Conference.
The round table conversation of the Latino/a/x Issues Conference was held in the Bowen-Thompson Student Union with about 30 people attending the session, including faculty, community members and students.
“We had the room set up in a half-circle format with the speakers in the spotlight with the intention that the auditorium-style would create a more conversational atmosphere,” treasurer of the Latino Student Union and sophomore communications student, Xavi Boes, said.
“El Centro” is the proposed new center on BGSU’s campus for Latin American, Caribbean and Latinx studies. The purpose of the space would be to create a place for culture to be embraced, celebrated and encouraged in Bowling Green for students, faculty and community members alike.
Lomeli said that belonging to the community is a big part of BGSU’s admission tactic, but once the Latinx students are on campus, there is nowhere for them to go to feel that way.
Susana Peña, director of the School of Cultural and Critical Studies and Amílcar Challú, chair for the Department of History led the panel in discussion about the roadmap for the center.
“There are five steps of the roadmap to El Centro: curriculum, physical space, interdisciplinary collaboration, community outreach and grants and funding,” Peña said.
She continued to explain how the first of these steps, curriculum and academic courses, are already offered in other areas of campus, but her hope would be to create a more collaborative atmosphere.
“Having a centrally located, flexible space to promote inclusion and collaboration with faculty, students and organizations is so important for the success and comfort of those in the community and those looking to collaborate with the community,” Peña said.
For El Centro, the interdisciplinary collaboration element would be highlighted though building connections across the arts and humanities, social sciences and natural sciences that are on campus, addressing and combining many different academic disciplines.
“In this space we would be able to build upon the strong existing relationships we have, really focusing on intentional community outreach,” Challú said.
The last point made discussed that of funding and grants, listing ways that students, faculty and community members could get involved and help out.
Though without a physical center, there are still proposed projects that could take place if the center finds its way to BGSU. The first of these is sustainability in the Americas.
“We would also like to work to document the local Latinx community and establish Trans-Caribbean connections,” Peña said.
The need for this center stems heavily from the demographics of college students. Latinx high school graduates are growing, which in turn creates the need for a place for these students to go once they enter college, so that they can stay.
“I feel the center would be import for students who have entered college and are learning to grow into their identities,” sophomore marine biology and ecology student Natalie Mudd said. “It would help students to feel supported and complete in their identities as Latinx, and anything that intersects with that.”
Students involved with the Latinx community on campus agree that a center like this would be extremely beneficial.
“LSU could use this space to hold our general body meetings, events and, honestly, just as a place to do homework and listen to our music,” LSU Public Relations Chair Dania Alvarado said.
After the panel was finished speaking, the audience was invited to ask questions regarding plans, hopes or concerns for El Centro. The main concern was logistical, speaking mostly of parking for visiting community members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.