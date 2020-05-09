On March 13, President Rogers announced the remainder of the classes for the 2020 spring semester will be held online. While this is not the last semester many seniors had in mind, students are adjusting and seeing the good in this situation.
With the shift of in-person classes to online remote learning, it has been an adjustment, however for those who have taken online classes before, it has been a smoother and more familiar transition.
Max Schroeder, a senior double majoring in film and media, who has taken online classes previously his junior year, said for him the only differences are lectures not being in person, but he is still able to get high grades and keep a steady schedule.
What’s taking some getting used to for some students is communication, since everyone is on different schedules.
“I wish I could see more people, I wish I could have that interaction, but it’s hard because of different schedules, professors have different schedules, we have different schedules, everyone’s on different schedules compared to what we were used to as the norm,” Schroeder said.
Monica Placzkiewicz, a senior majoring in graphic design, had already been taking three online classes prior, so she was already used to this style of learning. It has worked out well with her classes since her professor is still able to critique her studio class over email.
“I’m just kind of mad about it because, you know, I don’t get to be around my classmates,” Placzkiewicz said. “I mean my biggest thing probably has been, like since I'm in the graphic design division, I do a lot of graphic design work for the school, and most of the work we make builds off of each other.”
Being an extrovert, Schroeder thinks the biggest downfall of all this is the lack of social interaction. Not being at the Student Union, not being around people, just being at home and not being able to see everyone and trying to make phone calls with his friends and trying to make time, is very difficult for him.
“It’s different now since we’re all scattered all over Ohio and we can’t even see each other,” Schroeder said. “It just feels weird; like at this point I should be on campus, I should be in class, I could be running around campus, I could be at my apartment.”
One of Placzkiewicz’s roommates is in the same graphic design class as her and they usually work on projects together. Even though they aren't currently living together, they still try to work with each other over video calls.
While being at home, Placzkiewicz has found working in the office allows her to be more consistent compared to being home with the added distraction of playing with her dog. With that being said, she also thinks being home has helped her be more creative.
“I don't know if my creative juices have just been really flowing lately, but I've been doing really well at home, like coming up with stuff for things that I’m working on and so, I mean, it's like working out well,” Placzkiewicz said.
Being a long-distance runner, Schroeder ran every day on campus.
“I’m that crazy guy that was running 6 miles every day. I’m sure everyone on campus knows that I’m known as the guy who ran a couple miles or so,” Schroeder said.
Schroeder has not stopped running, but his scenery has changed. He has the company of his dad while on a run and more time to spend with his mom.
“I do stuff with my dad, we go for a run at the park, even though I’m faster than him. And just being here with my mom, we watch the news, we have dinner as a family on Sundays,” Schroeder said.
With social distancing in place, this can be a time to spend more time with the ones you are quarantined with, which may be your family.
“Cherish the family moments, because I think that’s the most important thing out of all of this is, cherish your family moments as much as you can,” Schroeder said.
Placzkiewicz said she is doing fine with what has been going on but has been getting anxious because it has been going on for so long.
“Some anxieties starting to get to me because it hasn’t gone back to usual yet but I feel like with the school load and like the work load, I still have consistently going it's kind of distracted me enough to where I’m not ya know freaking out about it all,” Placzkiewicz said.
Placzkiewicz said it has been interesting because there is a huge side of graphic design that is digital/social media based, and with what is going on, the graphic design division being forced to jump into it.
“We were all really mad about it at first of course but like it’s given us like the potential to do something different than what we would have ever done.” I feel like and pushed us to do something different than what we would have done before, because something we would have done before might’ve been what was done in years past,” Placzkiewicz said.
Placzkiewicz has noticed the way the design division has used the circumstances of this situation to grow and become better.
“I feel like I mean for our division it gave us a chance to kind of grow in like figure out something new and something fresh for our division. So, I guess I’m kind of proud of ourselves for this and proud of how we went about it.”
Schroeder has used this time to set a schedule where he wakes up at 8:00 for morning prayer and devotions, after, eating breakfast, doing homework, and going with his dad for a run, then whatever each day holds.
“I would say personally from my experience, I have been able to have a set schedule, I have been able to get classwork done, I mean every Monday, Tuesday I get it all done,” Said Schroeder. “For free time, watch a couple movies, critique them and study them because I’m a film major. I can’t watch a movie straight.”
Schroeder says the key thing he would tell others is to manage your time.
“Finding time and just making a set schedule, because in the long run setting a schedule is going to be helpful not just for college, but it helps for the future, it helps with whatever you do,” Schroeder said.
