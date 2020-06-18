In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person classes for fall semester will officially begin on Aug. 26 and end on Nov. 25. After Thanksgiving break students will resume their classes remotely from Nov. 30 to Dec 4. Finals week will continue in an online format from Dec. 7 to 11, BGSU President Rodney Rogers said on Wednesday.
As for winter session 2021, the university has decided to cancel all classes. However, BGSU will reopen for the spring semester and begin two weeks earlier than usual, starting on Jan. 11 and ending on April 30.
“We are planning for the spring semester to be in-person,” Rogers said.
Adhering to the safety protocols given by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Ohio Department of Health, Rogers also addressed new guidelines for returning students and faculty members.
“While there are many unknowns, we are learning more each day . . . our plans are still evolving, requiring us to be flexible and adaptable.” Rogers said.
For students who are apprehensive about returning to in-person classes, the university will be offering an online program called BGSUsync. This will allow students to attend live classes virtually from the destination of their choice.
To raise awareness and reduce the spread of COVID-19, all students and faculty members will be required to complete an online training program before fall semester.
Additionally, all individuals will also need to wear a face covering in all public locations, as well as complete a self-administered wellness check each day before arriving on campus.
Other highlights of Rogers’ multi-phased plan include reconfiguring classrooms and facilities to meet the necessary physical distancing standards.
Furthermore, the university will collaborate with the Wood County Health Department to take preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus.
Those seeking additional information are encouraged to submit their questions here.
