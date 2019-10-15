As temperatures fall in Bowling Green, the Outdoor Program has many opportunities for students to stay active.
Every year, the Outdoor Program plans three to four trips for people to get involved and be active throughout the chilly fall months.
“We are (the) Department of Recreation and Wellness and what we do is we offer outdoor recreation activities to students, faculty and community members. This is at an accessible way that you can try a new skill without having to buy all the necessary equipment,” Thomas Worsham, graduate student for the Outdoor Program, said.
While these trips do have a fee of roughly $80 to $100, they offer students an opportunity they might not have at a low cost. These trips are designed to get students out and having fun with friends or fellow community members.
This year, the department has four different opportunities. While two of the trips have already passed, there are still two other times to get involved:
Stargazing/Hiking: Wilderness State Park and Headlands International Dark Sky Park – Registration ends Oct. 14. All students are welcomed to join, and you do not need to have any sort of past experience. The event will take place over the weekend of Oct. 18-20.
Veterans Day Backpacking: Allegheny National Forest – This event will be Nov. 8-11. This will be a time for adventurous residents to carry everything they need to live for a weekend in their backpack.
In addition, there are opportunities to travel right on campus.
Inside the Recreation Center, there is a rock-climbing wall that is open to whomever wants to go and climb. There are two options: a day pass or a membership for semester-long participation.
“It’s a really cool place to come and hangout and learn about climbing. The staff are really dedicated to what they do and our regular members are very involved helping newer climbers get into the sport and learn something and have a great time,” Worsham said.
For those that want more information and to register for trips, visit bgsu.edu/recwell/outdoor-program.html.
