BGSU’s Fraternity and Sorority Life is having a conversation on hazing because 73% of students participating in social fraternities and sororities have experienced at least one hazing behavior as of 2008, according to stophazing.org.
On Nov. 22, FSL will be hosting a free meal and conversation about hazing called “On the Menu.”
The BGSU Dean of Students website describes hazing as “any action taken or any situation created intentionally that causes embarrassment, harassment or ridicule and risks emotional or physical harm to members of a group or team, whether new or not, regardless of the person’s willingness to participate.” Hazing can happen within an athletic team, academic organization or Greek life.
“It is important for the Greek community to raise awareness about hazing and its potential to cause harm to those involved. Fraternities and sororities at BGSU have taken a stand against all forms of hazing,” Lambda Chi’s Vice President of External Affairs Noah Dubasik said.
The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Olscamp 113. Assistant Dean of Students and Representative of FSL Stacey Allan gave a glimpse of what to expect at the event.
“This event is an opportunity for students to reflect on the week. It is a chance for students to reflect on what they have learned about throughout the week, ask questions and gain clarification around the topic of hazing and to talk about next steps and be a part of future prevention efforts,” she said.
Allan has two hopes students attending the event are able to walk away with. She hopes students walk away feeling empowered to have conversations with their peers around hazing and feel like their voices and perspectives were heard by their peers and staff members in the space.
“The students at Bowling Green have the power to create change in the community and help eliminate the negative stigma that is associated with Greek life,” Jacquelynne Deuley, a member of Delta Gamma, said. “I am hopeful that myself and my peers can learn from this event the importance of stopping hazing and the effects that it has had on the lives of those whose loved ones have been affected by it.”
BGSU has a strict no-hazing policy for all organizations, in commitment to keeping campus a positive academic environment. Allan shared how the campus deals with incidents of hazing: proactively and reactively. To act proactively, the campus holds educational sessions and events to educate current members and new members on the topic of hazing. To act reactively, the incident will result in an investigation and if there is validity to the report, the group or individual is held accountable.
“Greek organizations were not created to foster bad behavior and hazing. It is our job to promote the real reasons for our chapters to exist and why they deserve to stay charted,” Deuley said.
While the event is free, registration is required to come to this event. You can register at bgsu.presence.io/form/on-the-menu.
