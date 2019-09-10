Wednesday, Sept. 11
State of the University Address - Lenhart Grand Ballroom, Bowen-Thompson Student Union, 10:30 a.m.
President Rodney K. Rogers will discuss his goals for the new school year in this annual address to the BGSU community.
All-campus picnic - Bowen-Thompson Quadrangle, 11:30 a.m.
All BGSU students, faculty and staff are invited to this celebratory homecoming kick-off, featuring free food and other activities.
“Laser Tag and More!” - Union Oval, 6 p.m.
The Homecoming Student Steering Committee will host this evening of free games and music, including a centerpiece laser tag arena.
Thursday, Sept. 12
7th Annual Bed Races and block party - Parking Lot N, 4 p.m.
Students can organize a team of five for a four-wheeled race to the finish line (beds included). Winning prizes include $25 gift cards to BGSU Dining and points toward the Homecoming Competition. Students can register teams up to 15 minutes before the race.
Competitors and non-competitors alike can also attend the block party, including music, food and drinks, games and more.
Homecoming R&R - Bowen-Thompson Quadrangle, 6 p.m.
Students and staff are invited to unwind with yoga, therapy dogs and crafts. Campus organizations will be present to provide resources and awareness about mental health.
Friday, Sept. 13
Mini spirit rocks and tie-dye shirts - Kreischer Lawn, 12 p.m.
Paint a mini homecoming-themed spirit rock, or bring a white T-shirt to tye die for Saturday’s football game. The first 100 students to show up get a free, tie-dyeable BGSU Homecoming T-shirt.
Men’s soccer vs. Ohio State - Cochrane Field, 7 p.m.
The Falcons take on the Buckeyes in a testy Division I rivalry; wear BGSU gear for an “orange-out” of Cochrane Stadium. Parking and admission is free for all spectators.
Falcons After Dark: Homecoming Kickback - Bowen-Thompson Student Union, 8 p.m.
Hosted by the University Activities Organization, this free, late-night homecoming bash includes free food truck fare, music from a live DJ, crafts, yard games and more.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Freddie and Frieda 5K - Student Recreation Center, check in at 8 a.m., race at 9 a.m.
Race a 3.1-mile dash against Freddie and Frieda Falcon and other BGSU friends. The run includes free pre-registration to all undergraduates.
Falcon Fun Zone - Intramural Fields, 2 p.m.
The Falcon Fun Zone includes inflatable axe throwing, extreme trampolines, obstacle courses, a Zorb race and more!
Tailgate tents - Doyt Perry Stadium, 2 p.m.
Several university organizations will feature tents before Saturday’s football game, including professional BGSU alumni, networking opportunities, food and drinks and more.
Football Team Walk and Band, Cheer and Dance Performance - Doyt Perry Stadium, 3 p.m.
Watch the team walk to the Doyt to performances from the Falcon Marching Band and BGSU’s dance and cheer squads.
Football vs. Louisiana Tech - Doyt Perry Stadium, 5 p.m.
After the 2 p.m. tailgate, the Falcons will be taking on the LT Bulldogs in front of students, faculty, staff, community members and returning alumni.
Sunday, Sept. 15
Black Alumni Council Brunch - Room 228, Bowen-Thompson Student Union, 10 a.m.
Alumni are invited to a brunch to end the week, including information on scholarships for African American students, presentation of the Obsidian Award, as well as live music from BGSU vocal groups. Registration is required.
Additional events can be found at events.bgsu.edu/homecoming.
