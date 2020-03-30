BGSU is providing refunds for housing, dining and parking in response to measures placed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a March 30 announcement by President Rodney Rogers and Chief Financial Officer Sheri Stoll, students will receive an email detailing their refund by April 1. On the same day, refunds will be posted to student accounts.
“(Students) can expect a refund check or direct bank transfer (via ACH) within 10-14 days,” according to the announcement.
The amount of money refunded will be dependent on unused dining swipes, as well as the remainder of days in the semester with unused parking and nights at residence halls, both from March 19 onward.
Information regarding the roll-over/refunding of Falcon Dollars will be detailed in an additional email.
A student’s refund will be reduced if university-provided scholarships were applied to parking, housing and dining fees, by the amount the scholarships paid.
There will be no adjustments to students' fees and tuition due to the course credit and virtual services offered during the online semester.
“(Students) are being provided online courses, virtual advising and coaching so that they can continue their academic career, along with a virtual experience of student activities,” the announcement said.
The full announcement, including additional information on the COVID-19 pandemic and BGSU’s response, can be viewed at bgsu.edu/coronavirus.
