Graduate Student Senate called for support of accessibility and students with disabilities, at Friday’s GSS meeting. All members except one were in favor of passing the Canvas Accessibility Resolution.
“(The resolution) allows people with reading disabilities, people who have other needs, people who learn in different ways … opportunities to be able to learn in a way that best suits their needs,” Theater and Film PhD Representative Patrick Felton said.
The Canvas Accessibility Resolution encourages faculty to take advantage of Ally software, which converts files into downloadable sources such as ebooks, MP3s or text files. This will save students who have specific requirements from doing it manually, which could be a tedious process.
”When I tried to download a paper of mine to see if I could put it on MP3, none of my classes that I’m taking had it available. … I realized how much of a hassle it was. How much time are our students having to take to accommodate themselves?” Economics and MBA Representative Alannah Resling added.
In addition to passing the resolution, nominations for 2020-2021 took place, which include available positions for president, vice president, academic affairs representative and student affairs representative.
Following nominations, members elected Sen. Sajjad Afroosheh, as the new treasurer for Fall 2020. The senate also discussed upcoming workshops for GSS, which cover project management, presentation skills and research questions.
The next GSS meeting will be held on March 27 in Room 115 of the Education Building from 3-5 p.m.
