In response to a BGSU employee posting racist comments on a Facebook Live video, several BGSU faculty members will be holding a protest on Monday at 12 p.m. 

It will start at the Bowen-Thompson Student Union courtyard with a nine-minute vigil and end at the McFall Center. While the event will be faculty-led, all students and staff are encouraged to participate.

Associate professor, Dr. Rebecca Skinner Green said in an email, "We, as faculty need to stand up for our community, our black students, staff, and faculty colleagues, to let them see that we will not stand for this type of behavior within our midst, and that we demand a strong response from the university administrators." 

For those unable to attend but would still like to participate, the faculty is planning to stream the protest on BGSU associate professor Sheri Wells-Jensen's Facebook page.

The faculty is considering planning future events in the coming weeks to upkeep awareness of the social justice issues on campus.

