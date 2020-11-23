The BGSU Dunkin’ has been on campus for nearly 10 years.
This coming May, however, will mark the end of the company's franchise agreement with BGSU Dining, which means that the well-known coffee brand located next to The Oaks will be replaced with a new eatery.
According to the Director of BGSU Dining, Michael Paulus, “Changing brand or franchise relationships is absolutely necessary to be able to offer timely brands/concepts that deliver the most satisfaction to our students . . . trends and tastes can change overnight.”
As of right now, Paulus and his team are in search of a “bagel, coffee, sandwich, and pastry brand,” which has flexible breakfast and lunch takeout options, as well as longer operation hours.
“Additionally, we seek food concepts or brands that are unique in our marketplace that guests can only enjoy on campus,” Paulus added.
In their most recent student survey, these six brands were listed as potential replacements:
Einstein Bros Bagels
Einstein Bros. Bagels, a popular national breakfast brand, is famous for its variety of bagels and signature brunch sandwiches. Some menu favorites include the cheesy hash brown bagel, the roasted turkey and cheddar sandwich and the chorizo sunrise gourmet bagel.
Shake Smart
Shake Smart was originally founded by two college students who wanted to make on-campus eating healthier. Menu options include protein shakes and smoothies, acai bowls, oatmeal bowls and eggwhite and whole-wheat breakfast wraps.
Erbert and Gerbert’s
Erbert and Gerbert’s classifies as a sandwich franchise and offers an array of sandwiches and wraps, along with soups, salads and macaroni dishes.
Freshens
Similar to Shake Smart’s healthy centric foundation, Freshens offers a wide selection of smoothie and yogurt options, rice bowls, flatbread sandwiches and salad wraps.
McAlister’s Deli
McAlister’s Deli specializes in handcrafted and club sandwiches, along with soup specialities and fresh salads.
Red Mango
Red Mango opened in 2007 and doubles as a frozen yogurt and smoothie franchise with their menu ranging from a plethora of acai bowls to yogurt parfaits and a few flatbread choices.
