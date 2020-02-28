The Board of Trustees approved renovations of the Bowen-Thompson Student Union Starbucks, Black Swamp Pub and computer lab in its assembly Friday.
To meet customer usage and demands, “Starbucks will be relocated into the space currently occupied by the pub, a larger space more suitable for in person and pick up. The pub would move to the space currently occupied by the computer lab, which would (grant) easier access to the student union kitchen. The computer lab would move to the space currently occupied by Starbucks and would house 45 workstations and print stations,” said Drew Forhan, chair of the Financial Affairs Facilities Committee.
The plan was previously discussed among Undergraduate Student Government Monday.
In other business, the trustees approved the Bachelor of Science in systems engineering for the College of Architecture, Technology and Applied Engineering.
“There’s a demonstrated need in the job market for graduates with knowledge and experience in systems engineering. BGSU will be the first university in the region to offer a bachelor's degree in systems engineering,” said David O’Brien, chair of the Academic and Student Affairs Committee.
This integrated program will involve classroom-oriented work, online material, offer internships and require co-ops.
The Board also approved the renaming of the Business Administration Building] as the College of Business will move into the Maurer Center later this year.
“To avoid confusion between the Maurer Center and the Business Administration Building, the Business Administration Building … will be given the general name ‘Central Hall,’” Forhan said.
Additional information at the assembly included revisements on the University’s inclusion and diversity proof statements and the success of the Changing Lives for the World campaign.
“At this point we have raised more money for this campaign at BGSU than we’ve ever raised in the history of our university. … Much progress has been made,” BGSU President Rodney Rogers said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.