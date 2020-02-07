In recognition of Black History Month, BGSU will be hosting various on-campus events. Here
are some to keep an eye on.
Balloon Pop: Valentines Day Edition
When: Feb. 10-11, Noon-2 p.m. both days
Where: BTSU Tables
BGSU’s Minority Association for Pre-Health Students, a multicultural organization promoting professional growth and opportunities to health majors, is hosting this stop-by event in celebration of Valentine’s Day. Stop by at the information tables in the back entrance of the BTSU.
Black Student Union: The Student Organizational Caucus
When: Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m.
Where: BTSU Sky Bank Room (Room 201A)
This meeting invites students to a collaborative forum, “dedicated to self development, diversity and inclusion,” according to the BSU. The organization hopes to encourage peer-to-peer support, activism and empowerment. The meeting is open to the public.
Tunnel of Oppression: The Invisibility of Trans People of Color
When: Feb. 12, Noon-10 p.m., Feb. 13, Noon-4 p.m.
Where: BTSU Room 308
Hosted by the Office of Residence Life, this interactive event will take guests through an audiovisual experience to represent, “how the legal system, government and society discriminates against trans people and, specifically, trans people of color,” in an effort to transform social awareness and action, according to BGSU’s website. The event is open to the BGSU community.
‘Beyond the Dream’ MLK Keynote: Melissa Harris-Perry
When: Feb. 19, 7 p.m.
Where: BTSU Ballroom
As part of the university’s multicultural Beyond the Dream keynotes, Melissa Harris-Perry, former host of her eponymous MSNBC talk show, as well as professor in politics at Wake Forest University, will present “Power of the Work: Language, Voice and the Legacy of King in Our Work.” Register for the presentation by Feb. 12 at events.bgsu.edu/beyond-the-dream, or register on-site. Space is limited.
Taste of February
When: Feb. 20, 7-9 p.m.
Where: BTSU Ballroom
In celebration of Black History Month, “Taste of February” offers a formal dining experience, including a keynote presentation by senior Myles Johnson — founder ‘I Am ___’. Inspirational Tie Clips — as well as performances, an art show and an awards ceremony. The event is free for BGSU students, $15 for faculty, staff and non-BGSU students and $25 for the general public. Pre-register for tickets on BGSU’s website. Space is limited.
20th Annual Black Issues Conference
When: Feb. 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: BTSU Ballroom
This year’s conference will feature keynote speaker Bobby Seale, a political activist known for co-founding the Black Panther Party and serving as an eighth defendant during the Chicago Seven conspiracy trial of 1969 — a result of anti-war protests. The event is free for BGSU students, $20 for non-BGSU students, $25 for faculty, staff and alumni and $35 for the general public. Register at emsregics.bgsu.edu/BlackIssuesConf2020. Space is limited.
Keep a lookout for additional events at events.bgsu.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.