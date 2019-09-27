Parking expansion project approved
The BGSU Board of Trustees approved plans to demolish two Wooster Street buildings to expand parking in its meeting Friday.
The Institutional Research building across from Founders Hall and the Wooster Street Center across from Centennial Hall are considered inefficient buildings in terms of maintenance by the university.
Unnecessary maintenance costs and decreased parking spaces from the Maurer Center — expected to be completed in late summer 2020 — prompted the board to approve this parking expansion project. The project includes the demolition of both Wooster Street buildings and the addition of parking spaces for faculty, staff and commuters in lots Q and 21.
The project is expected to cost about $1.1 million and take place in the spring and summer of 2020.
Both buildings targeted for demolition were part of a 2003 Board-approved ability for BGSU to purchase property near campus. These buildings are “no longer necessary to support the University’s academic mission,” according to the resolution.
Before the construction begins, the location of institutional research activities will move to the Math Science building.
President Rodney Rogers’ salary increased
Citing his performance over the past two years as “exceptional” and “remarkable,” the Board approved an increase in Rogers’ salary to $480,000.
An $84,900 cash bonus was also approved, but Rogers declined the additional money and requested it be redirected to the BGSU Foundation “to benefit our students.”
Rogers’ performance includes the initiation of a new strategic plan and the highest enrollment in seven years. He acknowledged the contribution faculty and staff make toward accomplishments at the university.
“I thank them for their leadership, their work and their focus on the success of Bowling Green State University,” Rogers said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.