For Alex Aitken, BGSU alumni and professor of computer science at Stanford University, public institutions are integral to the future of his field, a field in which he found his beginnings in BGSU’s now 50-year-old computer science program.
He returned to the university Thursday as part of a two-day program celebrating the anniversary, speaking to an audience of past and present students and staff in the Bowen-Thompson Student Union Multipurpose Room.
In his keynote address, “Computer Science: Looking Back and Looking Forward,” Aitken – the former chair of Stanford’s computer science program – recounted his beginnings with BGSU during the ‘70s. In fifth grade of elementary school, he was part of a program run by the university, “CompuKids,” which allowed him to interact with the equipment available at the time.
“(We) programmed the teletype machines … and when those weren’t working, we got to use punch cards,” he said. “I spent quite a bit of time as a result of that program hanging out in the department.”
With this experience and assistance from faculty – including retired computer science professor Ann-Marie Lancaster, who Aitken said “took (him) under her wing” – he began taking classes at BGSU during high school while lending part-time programming duties to the university’s education department.
As a result, Aitken began his college years at BGSU, earning a bachelor’s degree in computer science and music in 1983. In 1988, he received a doctorate in computer science from Cornell University; in his address, he recalled a developing computer science utility at this time – the internet.
“The internet had been around; many of us had been using it for years, but it was something really just used by computer scientists. Then somewhere between 1991 and 1992, it really transitioned into a commercial and public utility,” he said.
At the same time, according to Aitken’s bio on stanford.edu, he was part of the research staff at the IBM Almaden Research Center, a job which he began after college.
In 1993, he became a professor in electrical engineering and computer science at UC Berkeley, a position which he maintained until 2003. He recalled a rapid shift in technology during this era, such as “hand-sized computers” and driverless cars.
“In a very short period of time, this was a tremendous revolution in human capability and (a) transformation of society,” he said.
Going forward, Aitken believes computer science is heading towards “an era of limited power,” where computer scientists will reach a restraint of technological advancement.
“Things are not scaling in the way they did before,” he said. “So in some way, what is in fact happening, is a very slow motion revolution.”
While he describes the current era of computer science as “a golden age of research” with forthcoming advancements still to come, he said potential conflicts, such as fitting the new technology into society, are still possible.
“Humans aren’t very predictable and software isn’t perfectly reliable … Things will just happen and already have.”
In his conclusion, Aitken said public universities like BGSU are important to overcoming the policy issues that create these conflicts.
“There’s a lot of stuff that’s more interdisciplinary and needs to be done with other fields … Traditionally, computer science hasn’t had a lot of interaction with social sciences, humanities and philosophy, but that is gonna have to change.” he said. “These are the institutions where that kind of conversation can happen in a meaningful way and you can actually work out some of these things in a deep way.”
Jong Kwan “Jake” Lee, the chair of BGSU’s computer science department, remarked on the significance of Aitken’s address.
“When we are celebrating the 50th anniversary, I think we are in the right place, because we’ve seen all the advancements that’s happening through the hardware side, and then we seek out the next 50 years and come to know what we can do,” he said. “I think the students here and the alumni here are in the right place, right timing.”
President Rodney Rogers, who attended the keynote address, expressed his anticipation for the program’s forthcoming work.
“This department is absolutely rooted in innovation, it’s rooted in a belief in looking forward and that is what our learning community aspires to do. I cannot wait to see what this group of individuals will do next,” he said.
