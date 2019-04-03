Erin Schwiebert, an alumna and diversity and inclusion consultant for Marathon, said diversity can be a topic people have difficulty discussing because people often only consider race and gender. Schwiebert argued people are diverse in their experiences, values or situations, too. On March 28, she spoke to a group of 20 students on what she thinks diversity looks like.
She asked the audience to stand when she read a statement that applied to them. One statement had everyone in the room standing.
“If you know someone who has a disability, stand up,” she said.
Disabilities are a part of what makes humans diverse, but there’s can be a negative connotation connected to the word. Schwiebert’s passion is trying to erase that stigma and educate others to see the good in their differences. She expanded the word diversity to include more than just race and gender.
In another exercise, she showed the room a picture of a group of white men. When she asked if this picture was diverse, everyone quickly said no. Schwiebert then handed out a chart with all the different aspects of diversity. Some of the categories included religion, income, political affiliations and parental status. These are just some of the dimensions of what makes people different.
After learning what diversity consists of, Schwiebert showed the picture again, and students reacted differently. Some students began to see how diversity can be more than just what’s visible.
Freshman business management major Kara Landin said this was her favorite part about the speech.
“I liked seeing the picture of all the white men and learning that there actually is diversity within that picture and how everyone may not appear different but that diversity is on the inside, too,” she said.
Once a community understands diversity, it might be easier for them to be an inclusive part of society. Inclusion occurs when people can recognize each other’s differences and accept them as strengths, Schwiebert said. It’s an important aspect of a welcoming environment, whether it be on a campus or in a company.
Schwiebert encouraged the audience to look at a company’s core values before investing themselves into it.
”Everybody wants to work for a company for the paycheck. However, look for a company whose core values are similar to your own. It’s about people going into work each and every day and being valued for who they really are; that’s when they perform the best,” she said.
Freshman business management major and marketing minor Marikate Polcyn was attending Schwiebert’s speech for the second time and was still as impacted by her words.
“Learning about all the different aspects of diversity and all the things that make people different is why I love coming to see her speeches,” Poclyn said.
