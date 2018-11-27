Zach Karam is a sophomore business administration major with a specialization in information systems. Karam decided as soon as he arrived at the University he was going to get involved.
As a freshman, he joined Phi Delta Theta Fraternity and immediately wanted to make a difference. His initiative and positive attitude led to the fraternity making him their chapter president, in just his second semester of school. Although it was an exciting challenge, it was far from easy, Karam said.
“It was pretty hard,” he said. “I knew that I had the right ideas on how to change the chapter, but there were always going to be a few people who thought I was wrong. It is also hard to gain respect from people who have been a part of the group much longer than you as well as gain respect among other presidents who are mostly juniors and seniors.”
Although it was a tall task to take on as just a freshman, he was ready for it. Becoming chapter president helped him grow in many ways, especially as a leader. As his time as president comes to an end, he decided that it was time for another challenge. Karam ran for recruitment chair for the Interfraternity Council. He was elected to the position and gained new responsibilities. His duties entail the planning and execution of the fraternity recruitment season, which includes a three-round weekend in which potential new members choose a chapter that is most suitable for them.
“I wanted to help the Greek community as a whole and help grow it in any way possible,” Karam said. “I have a real passion for the Greek community and know that my touch and the changes I will bring to the community will see real growth in both quality and quantity.”
With his ambition and drive, Karam hopes to continue to make a difference in not only his chapter, but the Greek and University communities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.