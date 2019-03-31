Haily Kirchner is pursuing a career in art education. She demonstrates her passion for art and for teaching through her involvement at BGSU.
Kirchner is a sophomore from Bowling Green, Ohio and has loved art since she was in first grade. When looking back at where her love for art started she recalled painting The Hungry Caterpillar in first grade and falling in love.
Kirchner is the treasurer in the Student Art Educators Association. Her motivation for pursuing art education because she wants “people to feel the same passion for art that I do,” she said.
Kirchner has also taken classes to develop her artistic skills such as figure drawing, ceramics and glass blowing. She is halfway through her glass blowing program and is excited to see her improvement in the class, she said.
Kirchner has also found a love for her art history class and was able to visit Florence, Italy, this spring break where she was able to see some of her favorite masterpieces she had learned about in class. Kirchner described the trip as “once in a lifetime and an experience I will treasure forever.”
